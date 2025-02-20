Core Concept Technologies Enhances Executive System for Agility

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Core Concept Technologies Inc. ( (JP:4371) ) has shared an update.

Core Concept Technologies Inc. announced changes to its executive officer system to streamline operations and enhance oversight. The company plans to reduce the number of directors, increase the ratio of outside directors, and separate supervisory and execution functions, aiming for more agile decision-making and business operations.

More about Core Concept Technologies Inc.

YTD Price Performance: 15.82%

Average Trading Volume: 179,930

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen19.58B

For detailed information about 4371 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.