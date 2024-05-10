Cordlife Group Prepares for Transparent AGM

Cordlife Group (SG:P8A) has released an update.

Cordlife Group Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 14, 2024, where they will address key shareholder questions submitted by the May 7 deadline. Shareholder inquiries have been summarized for clarity and efficiency, with responses provided in an appendix. The upcoming AGM will take place at the Temasek Club, emphasizing the company’s dedication to transparency and shareholder engagement.

