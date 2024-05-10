Cordiant Digital Sees Major Shareholding Change

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (GB:CORD) has released an update.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited has reported a significant change in share ownership, with Sarasin & Partners LLP’s voting rights crossing a threshold on May 9, 2024. The firm now holds 5.77% of the voting rights, a decrease from their previous notification of 9.99%. The adjustment in shareholding was officially notified to the issuer on May 10, 2024.

For further insights into GB:CORD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.