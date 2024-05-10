Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s Major Holdings Shift

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (GB:CORD) has released an update.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited has announced a change in major holdings following an acquisition or disposal of voting rights by AVI Global Trust plc. The notification, dated May 10, 2024, reveals that AVI Global Trust now holds 5.498731% of the voting rights in Cordiant Digital Infrastructure, which translates to a total of 42,136,255 voting rights as of the threshold date, May 9, 2024.

