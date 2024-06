Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (GB:CORD) has released an update.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited has announced an initial notification of a share purchase by Director Shonaid Jemmett-Page. The transaction involved the acquisition of 25,364 ordinary shares at a price of 78.8p each, amounting to a total of £19,986.83, which took place at the London Stock Exchange on June 21, 2024.

