Corcept Therapeutics Submits New Drug Application to FDA

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

The latest update is out from Corcept Therapeutics ( (CORT) ).

On July 14, 2025, Corcept Therapeutics announced the submission of a new drug application to the U.S. FDA for relacorilant, a selective cortisol modulator, to treat platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. This submission, based on positive Phase 3 ROSELLA and Phase 2 trial data, marks a significant milestone for Corcept, which now has two NDAs before the FDA. The trials showed that relacorilant, combined with nab-paclitaxel, improved progression-free and overall survival without increasing adverse events compared to nab-paclitaxel alone. The approval of relacorilant could provide a much-needed treatment option for patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, a condition with limited current therapies.

The most recent analyst rating on (CORT) stock is a Buy with a $115.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Corcept Therapeutics stock, see the CORT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CORT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CORT is a Neutral.

Corcept Therapeutics’ strong financial performance, with impressive revenue growth and a solid balance sheet, is the most significant factor contributing to the stock score. Technical analysis presents a mixed picture, and valuation concerns due to a high P/E ratio affect the overall attractiveness. The earnings call provides a positive outlook, yet operational challenges and litigation risks temper the score.

To see Spark’s full report on CORT stock, click here.

More about Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics is a commercial-stage company based in Redwood City, California, specializing in the discovery and development of medications that modulate the hormone cortisol to treat severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders. The company has developed over 1,000 proprietary selective cortisol modulators and glucocorticoid receptor antagonists, with advanced clinical trials underway for conditions such as hypercortisolism, solid tumors, ALS, and liver disease.

Average Trading Volume: 1,456,232

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $7.62B

For a thorough assessment of CORT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue