Corby Spirit & Wine Reports Soaring Q3 Earnings

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited has reported a significant increase in fiscal 2024 Q3 revenue, up by 50% year-over-year, and likewise, a 91% surge in adjusted and reported earnings from operations. The company’s strong performance is attributed to robust domestic and international sales, particularly with the addition of Ace Beverage Group brands, and a sharp focus on cost management. Alongside these outstanding financial results, Corby has announced a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share.

