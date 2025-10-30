Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Preliminary Q3 Financials

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( (CRBP) ).

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. announced preliminary financial information for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, estimating cash, cash equivalents, and investments at approximately $104.0 million. This figure includes $27.0 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company emphasized that these figures are preliminary and subject to change following financial closing procedures, and stakeholders should not place undue reliance on these estimates.

The most recent analyst rating on (CRBP) stock is a Buy with a $39.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on CRBP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CRBP is a Neutral.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ overall stock score is driven by severe financial challenges, including no recent revenue and high net losses, which significantly weigh down its score. However, technical indicators suggest some short-term positive momentum. The promising Phase 1 trial results provide a potential catalyst in the biotechnology field, offering some positive outlook despite the current financial difficulties.

More about Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development of drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Average Trading Volume: 209,752

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $206.6M

