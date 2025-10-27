Copperhead Resources Secures Strong Shareholder Support at 2025 AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Copperhead Resources, Inc. ( (TSE:CUH) ) has shared an announcement.

Copperhead Resources Inc. announced the results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting, where shareholders voted in favor of all matters, including the election of directors Sasha Kaplun, Barry Greene, and Matthew Larsen, and the reappointment of Adam Sung Kim Ltd. as auditors. This strong shareholder support reinforces Copperhead’s strategic direction and stability in its operations, potentially enhancing its position in the mineral resource industry and providing assurance to stakeholders.

Copperhead Resources Inc. is a mineral resource company focused on acquiring and exploring mineral resource properties, particularly critical elements and precious metals. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Twilite Gold Project located in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt and may evaluate other mineral properties in various geographical locations.

