Copper Strike Announces Generous Shareholder Returns

Copper Strike Ltd. (AU:CSE) has released an update.

Copper Strike Limited has delighted shareholders with a total cash return of approximately $10 million, or $0.0745 per share, in the latter half of this financial year, following a fully franked dividend and a substantial capital return after a general meeting approval. The company is actively seeking new project acquisitions in various sectors and commodities, keeping investors on the lookout for future announcements. Additionally, Copper Strike reported a healthy cash balance of $15.6 million, with routine payments to related parties disclosed.

