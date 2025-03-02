Copper Search Ltd. Advances Exploration at Byrock Project

Copper Search Ltd. ( (AU:CUS) ) has provided an update.

Copper Search Ltd. has announced a series of exploration activities for March and April 2025, focusing on the Byrock Project in New South Wales. The company plans to conduct field assessments, validate drill targets, and engage in geophysical surveys to identify potential copper-gold porphyry and orogenic gold targets. The recent signing of an exclusive agreement to earn a 75% interest in the Byrock Project and ongoing engagements with landowners highlight the strategic importance of this project. These efforts aim to enhance Copper Search’s position in the copper-gold mining sector, potentially offering significant opportunities for investors.

Copper Search Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of copper and gold resources. The company is involved in projects within the Lachlan Fold Belt in Australia, a region known for its significant copper-gold deposits, including the Macquarie Arc, which hosts several world-class mines.

YTD Price Performance: 6.67%

Average Trading Volume: 104,121

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.8M

