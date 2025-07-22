Copper Search Limited Director Increases Stake

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Copper Search Ltd. ( (AU:CUS) ) just unveiled an update.

Copper Search Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Tony Belperio acquiring 1,000,000 shares and 500,000 options in the company. This acquisition, part of a placement approved by shareholders, increases Belperio’s total holdings and reflects a strategic move to strengthen his investment in the company, potentially impacting its market position and shareholder confidence.

Copper Search Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of copper resources. The company is dedicated to identifying and extracting valuable copper deposits to meet market demands.

