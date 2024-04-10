Copper Lake Exciting Drill Program Update

Copper Lake Resources (TSE:CPL) has released an update.

Copper Lake Resources has announced the completion of its winter drilling program at the Marshall Lake VMS property, revealing significant alteration over nearly 280 meters at its deepest drill level, indicating a potential for sizeable copper and zinc sulphide deposits. The program targeted areas with previous high-grade mineralization and aimed to extend the known mineralization depth to up to 1000 meters. The company awaits further results that may confirm the commercial viability of the discovered mineralization.

