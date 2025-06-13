COPEL Submits Regulatory Report to SEC

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Pfd ( (ELP) ) has shared an announcement.

On June 13, 2025, Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) submitted a report as a foreign private issuer to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The report, signed by CEO Daniel Pimentel Slaviero, fulfills the company’s obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This submission is part of COPEL’s regulatory compliance, ensuring transparency and adherence to financial reporting standards, which is crucial for maintaining investor confidence and supporting its market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (ELP) stock is a Buy with a $10.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Companhia Paranaense de Energia Pfd stock, see the ELP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ELP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ELP is a Outperform.

The overall stock score of 78 reflects strong financial performance supported by robust profitability and efficient cash flow management. Technical analysis indicates a bullish trend, while the valuation suggests the stock is well-priced with a solid dividend yield. The absence of recent earnings guidance or notable corporate events limits additional insights, but the fundamental financial health and favorable market trends provide a positive outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on ELP stock, click here.

More about Companhia Paranaense de Energia Pfd

Companhia Paranaense de Energia, also known as COPEL, is an energy company based in Paraná, Brazil. It operates in the energy sector, focusing on the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Average Trading Volume: 244,756

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $6.46B

See more insights into ELP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.