Copel Announces Mixed Q2 Financial Results

Companhia Paranaense de Energia reported a 5.7% increase in adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2024, driven by higher temperatures and tariff adjustments, despite challenges from a reduction in wind energy generation and lower average energy prices. The company’s net operating revenue rose by 7.4%, reflecting growth in the billed grid market and increased construction revenue related to infrastructure improvements. However, operating costs and expenses also increased by 7.1%, primarily due to higher costs for purchased electricity and grid charges.

