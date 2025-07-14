Coor Service Management Reports Strong Q2 Performance and Strategic Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Coor Service Management Holding AB ( (SE:COOR) ) is now available.

Coor Service Management Holding AB reported a strong second quarter with extended contracts and new customers, leading to an improved adjusted EBITA margin. The company completed organizational changes resulting in significant cost savings and improved cash conversion, aligning closely with its targets, which positions it well for future growth and operational efficiency.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:COOR) stock is a Buy with a SEK53.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Coor Service Management Holding AB stock, see the SE:COOR Stock Forecast page.

More about Coor Service Management Holding AB

Coor Service Management Holding AB operates in the service management industry, providing a range of services aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and profitability for its clients. The company focuses on maintaining high activity in a stable market, offering attractive services that adapt to complex environments.

YTD Price Performance: 31.61%

Average Trading Volume: 329,037

Current Market Cap: SEK4.18B

Find detailed analytics on COOR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue