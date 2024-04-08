Cooper Metals Advances Exploration at Brumby Ridge

Cooper Metals Limited (AU:CPM) has released an update.

Cooper Metals Limited has recently completed nine drill holes at the Brumby Ridge prospect within the Mt Isa East Project, discovering significant lengths of visual sulphides and a mineralised fault breccia zone which could indicate a substantial copper resource. The early stages of geological interpretation suggest a complex structure, with further investigations aiming to clarify the economic potential of the area. Drilling is set to continue later this month after a temporary pause due to wet weather, with a focus on multiple prospects including the untested Mafic Sweats North.

