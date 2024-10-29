Cooper Investors Boosts Stake in HMC Capital

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

Cooper Investors Pty Limited has increased its voting power in HMC Capital Limited from 6.397% to 7.527% by purchasing additional shares between October 17 and October 29, 2024. This strategic move highlights Cooper Investors’ growing interest and influence in HMC Capital, which may attract the attention of investors looking for potential shifts in shareholder dynamics.

