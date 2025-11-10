Coolpad Group Announces Share Repurchase Plan at Upcoming EGM

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Coolpad Group ( (HK:2369) ) has issued an announcement.

Coolpad Group Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for November 27, 2025, to discuss and potentially approve a resolution allowing the company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares. This move could impact the company’s stock liquidity and shareholder value, reflecting a strategic decision to manage its equity structure and potentially enhance shareholder returns.

More about Coolpad Group

Coolpad Group Limited operates in the technology industry, focusing on the development and manufacturing of smartphones and related products. The company is known for its innovation in mobile technology and has a market focus on providing affordable and high-quality mobile devices.

YTD Price Performance: -59.98%

Average Trading Volume: 1,752,318

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$368M

