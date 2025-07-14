Cool Company Ltd Initiates Share Repurchase Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
- Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.
- Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.
Cool Company Ltd ( (CLCO) ) has shared an update.
Cool Company Ltd has initiated a share repurchase program, aiming to buy back up to 7,000,000 shares for a total of $40 million by December 31, 2026. Recently, the company repurchased 22,914 shares at an average price of $6.98 per share, bringing its total holdings to 810,371 shares, which is 1.508% of its share capital.
The most recent analyst rating on (CLCO) stock is a Buy with a $132.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cool Company Ltd stock, see the CLCO Stock Forecast page.
More about Cool Company Ltd
Average Trading Volume: 105,694
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: $380.1M
Find detailed analytics on CLCO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.