Cool Company Ltd Initiates Share Repurchase Program

Cool Company Ltd has shared an update.

Cool Company Ltd has initiated a share repurchase program, aiming to buy back up to 7,000,000 shares for a total of $40 million by December 31, 2026. Recently, the company repurchased 22,914 shares at an average price of $6.98 per share, bringing its total holdings to 810,371 shares, which is 1.508% of its share capital.

The most recent analyst rating on (CLCO) stock is a Buy with a $132.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cool Company Ltd stock, see the CLCO Stock Forecast page.

Average Trading Volume: 105,694

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $380.1M

