ConvaTec Executes Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

ConvaTec ( (GB:CTEC) ) just unveiled an update.

ConvaTec Group PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 1,812,238 ordinary shares as part of a previously announced $300 million initiative. The shares, bought at an average price of 236.42 pence, will be held in treasury, impacting the company’s share capital structure and potentially benefiting shareholders by increasing the value of remaining shares.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CTEC) stock is a Buy with a £375.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ConvaTec stock, see the GB:CTEC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CTEC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CTEC is a Outperform.

ConvaTec’s overall stock score is driven primarily by its strong financial performance, characterized by consistent revenue growth and solid profitability. Technical analysis indicates a moderate upward trend, although valuation metrics suggest the stock may be overvalued. The absence of earnings call insights and corporate events limits additional context.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:CTEC stock, click here.

More about ConvaTec

ConvaTec Group PLC operates in the medical products and technologies industry, focusing on products and services for advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion devices. The company is dedicated to improving the lives of people with chronic conditions and aims to enhance its market presence through strategic initiatives.

Average Trading Volume: 7,003,975

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £4.65B

For detailed information about CTEC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue