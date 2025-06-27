Control Print Limited Releases 2024-25 Sustainability Report

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Control Print Limited ( (IN:CONTROLPR) ) just unveiled an update.

Control Print Limited has released its Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report for the financial year 2024-25, in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s regulations. This report, part of the company’s annual disclosures, highlights Control Print Limited’s commitment to sustainable business practices and provides stakeholders with insights into its operational and environmental strategies.

More about Control Print Limited

Control Print Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on the production of printing ink, printers, and other general-purpose machinery. The company also provides support services such as the rental and leasing of motor vehicles, machinery, and equipment, contributing significantly to its turnover.

Average Trading Volume: 3,495

Current Market Cap: 12.59B INR

