Control Print Limited Announces 34th AGM and Releases Annual Report

Control Print Limited ( (IN:CONTROLPR) ) has issued an update.

Control Print Limited has announced the scheduling of its 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on July 21, 2025, to be conducted via video conferencing in line with regulatory guidelines. The company has distributed its Annual Report for the financial year 2024-25 electronically to registered members and provided access to the report through its website for others. This move ensures transparency and accessibility for stakeholders, reinforcing the company’s commitment to maintaining robust communication channels with its shareholders.

Control Print Limited operates in the industrial printing sector, providing printing solutions and services. The company focuses on delivering high-quality printing technology and equipment to various industries, enhancing their operational efficiency and product labeling capabilities.

