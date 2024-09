Control Bionics Ltd. (AU:CBL) has released an update.

Control Bionics Limited has announced a new securities issuance, proposing to issue 500,000 options exercisable at 10 cents, expiring three years from the issue date, with the proposed issue set for 29/10/2024. This move is aimed at capitalizing on the company’s growth trajectory and inviting investors to participate in its expansion.

For further insights into AU:CBL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.