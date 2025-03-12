Contineum Therapeutics: Financial Results and Clinical Milestones

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. Class A ( (CTNM) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. Class A presented to its investors.

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications, with a robust pipeline of drug candidates currently in clinical trials.

Contineum Therapeutics recently announced its fourth-quarter 2024 financial results, highlighting significant progress in its clinical development programs and affirming key milestones. The company is on track to sponsor up to six clinical trials in 2025, with important data readouts expected from its PIPE-791 and PIPE-307 trials.

Key financial metrics from the report indicate that Contineum has a cash runway projected through 2027, with cash and marketable securities totaling $204.8 million as of December 31, 2024. The company reported a net loss of $14.6 million for the quarter, attributed to increased research and development expenses, which rose by 62% compared to the previous year, driven by the advancement of its PIPE-791 and PIPE-307 programs.

Strategically, Contineum is advancing its clinical trials, with expected topline data from the PIPE-791 Phase 1b PET trial in the second quarter of 2025 and the PIPE-307 Phase 2 VISTA trial in the second half of 2025. The company also plans to file an Investigational New Drug application for CTX-343 in the latter half of 2025.

Looking ahead, Contineum Therapeutics remains focused on executing its clinical development objectives, with a strong financial position to support its operations through critical milestones. The company anticipates a pivotal year in 2025, with several key data readouts and trial initiations that could significantly impact its future trajectory.

