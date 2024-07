Contango Holdings Plc (GB:CGO) has released an update.

Contango Holdings PLC has noted recent movements in their share price and announced that the discussions regarding a new investor and investment terms at Muchesu, initially mentioned on June 17, 2024, are nearing completion. The company anticipates providing a market update once the final documentation is confirmed and signed.

