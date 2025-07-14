Contact Energy Reports Significant Changes in Substantial Shareholdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Contact Energy Limited ( (COENF) ) has issued an update.

Contact Energy Limited has reported a significant change in the substantial holdings of its ordinary shares. FirstCape Group Limited, Harbour Asset Management Limited, and BNZ Investment Services Limited have all disclosed movements in their shareholdings, with FirstCape Group Limited now holding 5.144% of the shares, Harbour Asset Management Limited holding 3.643%, and BNZ Investment Services Limited holding 1.242%. These changes reflect shifts in the investment landscape and may impact the company’s market dynamics and stakeholder interests.

