Contact Energy Announces Dividend Distribution for H2 2024

Contact Energy Limited ( (COENF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Contact Energy Limited announced a dividend distribution of NZD 0.18470588 per share for shareholders, related to the financial period ending on December 31, 2024. The distribution reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to its investors, with the payment scheduled for March 18, 2025, and key dates including an ex-date of February 24, 2025, and a record date of February 25, 2025.

More about Contact Energy Limited

Contact Energy Limited is a company involved in the energy industry, primarily focusing on the generation and retail of electricity and natural gas. It operates in New Zealand and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

YTD Price Performance: 0.94%

Average Trading Volume: 1,899

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.3B

