Consumers Bancorp Holds Annual Shareholders Meeting Decisions

On October 23, 2025, Consumers Bancorp held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders where several key decisions were made. Shareholders elected one director for a one-year term and three directors for three-year terms. A non-binding advisory resolution to approve executive compensation was passed, and it was decided that shareholder advisory votes on executive compensation will occur every three years. Additionally, the appointment of Plante & Moran, PLLC as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2026, was ratified.

