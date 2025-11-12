Consumer Portfolio Services Reports Q3 2025 Earnings Growth

Consumer Portfolio Services ( (CPSS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Consumer Portfolio Services presented to its investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems or limited credit histories, primarily through franchised automobile dealerships. The company operates in the finance sector and is known for its focus on late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Consumer Portfolio Services reported revenues of $108.4 million, marking a 7.8% increase from the previous year. The company also announced a slight increase in net income to $4.9 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to $4.8 million in the same period of 2024.

Key financial highlights include a pretax income increase to $7.0 million from $6.9 million in the prior year period, and new contract purchases totaling $391.1 million for the quarter. For the nine months ending September 30, 2025, the company reported total revenues of $325.1 million, a 12.8% increase from the previous year, and net income of $14.3 million, up from $14.1 million. The company’s receivables also grew to $3.760 billion, up from $3.330 billion the previous year.

Despite the positive revenue growth, the company faced challenges with annualized net charge-offs increasing to 8.01% from 7.32% in the previous year. However, delinquencies over 30 days slightly improved to 13.96% from 14.04%. CEO Charles E. Bradley expressed satisfaction with the results, highlighting strong loan origination volumes and operational efficiencies as key drivers of growth.

Looking ahead, Consumer Portfolio Services remains focused on sustaining its growth trajectory by leveraging its strengths in loan origination and operational efficiency. The company continues to navigate economic conditions and regulatory changes that could impact future performance, maintaining a cautious yet optimistic outlook for the coming quarters.

