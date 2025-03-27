Constable Group Acquires Substantial Stake in Hydration Pharmaceuticals

Hydration Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. ( (AU:HPC) ) has issued an update.

The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited has announced that Constable Group has become a substantial holder in the company, with a 16.2% voting power through its acquisition of 60,091,080 fully paid ordinary shares. This development signifies a notable shift in the company’s shareholder structure, potentially impacting its strategic direction and stakeholder dynamics.

