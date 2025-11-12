Consolidated Water Reports Increased Revenue and Profit

Consolidated Water ( (CWCO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Consolidated Water presented to its investors.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. is a company that supplies potable water, treats wastewater, and provides water-related products and services across the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands, specializing in reverse osmosis technology for water production. In its latest earnings report for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, Consolidated Water reported a revenue of $35.1 million, showing an increase from $33.4 million in the same period last year. The company’s net income attributable to stockholders was $5.5 million, up from $4.5 million in the previous year. Key financial metrics indicate a gross profit of $12.9 million, with a notable increase in services and manufacturing revenue. The company also declared dividends of $0.14 per share, reflecting a positive trend compared to the previous year. Looking ahead, Consolidated Water remains focused on expanding its services and maintaining steady growth across its operational regions, as indicated by the management’s outlook.

