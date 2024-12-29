Connexion Mobility Ltd Updates on Share Buy-Back

Connexion Telematics Limited (AU:CXZ) has released an update.

Connexion Mobility Ltd has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, revealing a total of 431,257 ordinary fully paid securities were repurchased on the previous day. This strategic move is part of the company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

