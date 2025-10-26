Connexion Mobility Ltd Updates on Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Connexion Telematics Limited ( (AU:CXZ) ).

Connexion Mobility Ltd, trading under the ASX code CXZ, has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. The company has repurchased a total of 1,122,313 ordinary fully paid securities before the previous day and an additional 110,000 securities on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Connexion Telematics Limited

Average Trading Volume: 758,816

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$21.02M

For detailed information about CXZ stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue