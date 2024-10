Connexion Telematics Limited (AU:CXZ) has released an update.

Connexion Mobility Ltd has announced the completion of an on-market buy-back resulting in the cancellation of 2,704,154 of its ordinary fully paid shares on October 4, 2024. This strategic move is part of the company’s efforts to manage its capital and could signal a focus on enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:CXZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.