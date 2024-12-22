Connexion Mobility Announces Continued Share Buy-Back

Connexion Telematics Limited (AU:CXZ) has released an update.

Connexion Mobility Ltd has announced a daily on-market buy-back of its ordinary fully paid securities, with 2,674,410 shares repurchased on the previous day, bringing the total to over 14.8 million shares bought back. This move demonstrates the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value, which could attract investors looking for strong stock performance.

