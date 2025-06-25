ConnectOne Bancorp Appoints New General Counsel

Confident Investing Starts Here:

ConnectOne Bancorp ( (CNOB) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On June 1, 2025, ConnectOne Bancorp appointed Robert A. Schwartz as General Counsel, enhancing its executive leadership as the company continues its growth trajectory following a merger with First of Long Island Corporation. Schwartz, a seasoned expert in banking law and mergers, has been integral to ConnectOne since its inception and will now advise on legal and regulatory matters as the company approaches $14 billion in assets. His appointment is seen as a strategic move to strengthen ConnectOne’s leadership and capitalize on opportunities in the evolving banking landscape.

ConnectOne Bancorp’s overall stock score reflects a strong financial foundation with significant recent corporate developments, such as the merger with First of Long Island. While financial performance and valuation are solid, technical indicators suggest caution. The earnings call and corporate events have positively influenced the score, indicating potential for future growth.

More about ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a modern financial services company operating through its subsidiary, ConnectOne Bank, and its fintech subsidiary, BoeFly, Inc. ConnectOne Bank provides a comprehensive range of banking and lending products and services, primarily targeting small to middle-market businesses. BoeFly, Inc. serves as a fintech marketplace connecting franchise borrowers with funding solutions via a network of partner banks. ConnectOne Bancorp is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ‘CNOB.’

Average Trading Volume: 237,487

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.14B

