Conifex Timber Shows Financial Improvement in Q1 2024

Conifex Timber Inc. has announced improved financial results for Q1 2024 with a reduced EBITDA loss of $0.5 million, compared to more significant losses in previous quarters, and a net loss of $4.5 million, or $0.11 per share. The company’s quarter performance was positively affected by a $3.0 million insurance settlement. Despite the losses, the results indicate an upward trend in Conifex’s financial health.

