Congyu Intelligent Agricultural Holdings Announces New Share Subscription

An announcement from China Finance Investment Holdings Limited ( (HK:0875) ) is now available.

Congyu Intelligent Agricultural Holdings Limited announced a subscription agreement to issue 75,851,407 new shares at HK$0.560 each, raising approximately HK$41.8 million. The funds will be utilized for procurement, debt repayment, and general working capital. The subscription is contingent on approval from the Stock Exchange, and investors are advised to proceed with caution as the completion is not guaranteed.

More about China Finance Investment Holdings Limited

Congyu Intelligent Agricultural Holdings Limited operates within the agricultural industry, focusing on intelligent agricultural solutions. The company is engaged in providing advanced agricultural products and services, aiming to enhance productivity and efficiency in the agriculture sector.

YTD Price Performance: -62.26%

Average Trading Volume: 514,497

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$227.6M

