Congyu Intelligent Agricultural Appoints New Authorized Representative

China Finance Investment Holdings Limited ( (HK:0875) ) has shared an announcement.

Congyu Intelligent Agricultural Holdings Limited has appointed Ms. Tsui Mei Fung as an authorised representative, effective from February 21, 2025. This move is part of the company’s compliance with the listing rules on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its governance and operational structure.

More about China Finance Investment Holdings Limited

Congyu Intelligent Agricultural Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with a focus on the intelligent agriculture sector.

YTD Price Performance: -62.26%

Average Trading Volume: 514,497

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$227.6M

