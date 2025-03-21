Condor Energies Reports Strong 2024 Results and Strategic Advancements

An update from Condor Energies ( (TSE:CDR) ) is now available.

Condor Energies announced its 2024 year-end results, highlighting significant production gains in Uzbekistan and advancements in its LNG projects in Kazakhstan. The company reported increased production volumes due to successful workover programs and strategic use of Western technologies, which have mitigated natural declines and boosted revenues. Condor is also expanding its critical minerals initiatives in Kazakhstan, positioning itself as a key player in secure and sustainable energy and mineral supply in the region.

More about Condor Energies

Condor Energies Inc. is a Canadian-based company focused on energy transition, operating primarily in Central Asia. The company is engaged in natural gas production and LNG development, with a focus on utilizing Western technologies to enhance production in Uzbekistan and developing LNG facilities in Kazakhstan.

YTD Price Performance: -5.85%

Average Trading Volume: 47,222

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$121.4M

