Concrete Pumping Holdings Reports Q1 2025 Results

Concrete Pumping Holdings ( (BBCP) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Concrete Pumping Holdings presented to its investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of concrete pumping and waste management services in the U.S. and U.K., operating under established national brands such as Brundage-Bone and Camfaud. The company specializes in delivering efficient concrete placement solutions and managing environmental issues related to concrete washout.

In its first quarter of fiscal year 2025, Concrete Pumping Holdings reported a decrease in revenue to $86.4 million from $97.7 million in the previous year, primarily due to a slowdown in commercial construction and adverse weather conditions. Despite these challenges, the company managed to improve its gross margin to 36.1% from 34.1% in the prior year.

Key financial metrics revealed a net loss of $2.6 million, an improvement from a $3.8 million loss in the previous year. The company’s adjusted EBITDA stood at $17.0 million, down from $19.3 million, while maintaining a stable EBITDA margin of 19.7%. The U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services segment saw a 7% revenue increase, contributing positively to the overall performance.

Looking ahead, Concrete Pumping Holdings remains optimistic about a recovery in the commercial market, supported by a stronger balance sheet and liquidity position. The company has extended its share repurchase program, indicating confidence in its future prospects and commitment to shareholder value creation.

