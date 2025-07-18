Concord New Energy Terminates Major Disposal Agreements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Concord New Energy Group ( (HK:0182) ) has issued an announcement.

Concord New Energy Group Limited announced the termination of its disposal agreements for Yilan Century Concord, Taiming Company, and Qinghai Shunting due to unfulfilled conditions and the inability to agree on an extension. The company stated that while the intended disposal gains and cash recovery have not been realized, the termination does not adversely affect its current business operations or financial position.

More about Concord New Energy Group

Concord New Energy Group Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, focusing on the energy sector. It operates through its subsidiaries and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 6,065,583

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$3.8B

Learn more about 0182 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue