Concord New Energy Schedules Board Meeting to Review Interim Results

Concord New Energy Group ( (HK:0182) ) has shared an announcement.

Concord New Energy Group Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 1, 2025, to approve the interim results for the first half of the year and consider the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and potential returns for stakeholders, reflecting its strategic positioning in the renewable energy market.

More about Concord New Energy Group

Concord New Energy Group Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, primarily operating in the renewable energy sector. The company focuses on the development, operation, and management of wind and solar power projects, aiming to contribute to sustainable energy solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 4.87%

Average Trading Volume: 6,053,603

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$3.84B

