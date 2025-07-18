Concord New Energy Issues Profit Warning Amid Operational Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Concord New Energy Group ( (HK:0182) ) has shared an update.

Concord New Energy Group Limited has issued a profit warning for the first half of 2025, anticipating a significant drop in profits compared to the previous year. The decline is attributed to increased curtailment rates in wind and solar power and a decrease in electricity prices, alongside the absence of a non-recurring tax benefit that was present in the previous year. This announcement may impact investor confidence and the company’s market positioning as it highlights operational challenges in the renewable energy sector.

More about Concord New Energy Group

Concord New Energy Group Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, primarily engaged in the renewable energy sector. The Group focuses on the development, operation, and management of wind and solar power projects, mainly within the Chinese Mainland.

