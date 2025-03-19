Concord New Energy Engages in RMB700 Million Finance Lease Arrangement

The latest announcement is out from Concord New Energy Group ( (HK:0182) ).

Concord New Energy Group Limited has entered into a finance lease arrangement with Everbright Financial Leasing, involving the sale and leaseback of equipment valued at RMB700 million. This transaction, classified as a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s listing rules, allows Concord New Energy to optimize its financial resources while maintaining operational control over the equipment. The arrangement reflects the company’s strategic financial management and positions it to better meet its financing needs while adhering to regulatory requirements.

More about Concord New Energy Group

Concord New Energy Group Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, focusing on the renewable energy sector. The company is involved in the development, operation, and management of wind and solar power projects, aiming to contribute to the global shift towards sustainable energy solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 25.00%

Average Trading Volume: 4,380

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $475.3M

