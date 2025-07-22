Conagra Brands Completes $1 Billion Senior Notes Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Conagra Brands ( (CAG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On July 22, 2025, Conagra Brands completed a public offering of $1 billion in senior notes, split between $500 million due in 2030 and $500 million due in 2035. This move, facilitated by major financial institutions, aims to strengthen the company’s financial position, with implications for its debt management and market operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (CAG) stock is a Buy with a $33.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Conagra Brands stock, see the CAG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CAG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CAG is a Outperform.

Conagra Brands’ overall score is driven by its solid financial performance and attractive valuation, but is moderated by negative technical indicators and mixed earnings call signals. High leverage and ongoing inflation challenges are notable risks.

To see Spark’s full report on CAG stock, click here.

More about Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. operates in the food industry, focusing on the production and distribution of packaged foods. The company is known for its wide range of food products that cater to various consumer needs.

Average Trading Volume: 8,466,374

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $9.1B

For detailed information about CAG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue