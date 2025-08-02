Comstock Resources’ Earnings Call: Mixed Sentiment and Strategic Moves

Comstock Resources ((CRK)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Comstock Resources’ recent earnings call presented a mixed sentiment, highlighting both significant achievements and operational challenges. The company showcased strong financial performance and strategic partnerships, yet faced hurdles such as production decline and increased drilling costs that could impact future growth.

Strong Financial Performance

Comstock Resources reported a robust financial performance with natural gas and oil sales reaching $344 million, marking a 24% increase from the second quarter of 2024. This growth was primarily driven by improved natural gas prices. The company also generated $210 million in operating cash flow, a significant turnaround from a loss in the previous quarter.

Western Haynesville Development

The company expanded its footprint in Western Haynesville to nearly 525,000 net acres, successfully turning five new wells to sales. These wells are among the best the company has ever drilled, underscoring the potential of this region.

Cost Efficiency in Drilling

Comstock achieved notable cost efficiency in its drilling operations. The wells in Western Haynesville were drilled and completed at an all-in cost of $2,647 per completed lateral foot, which is substantially lower than in previous years.

Partnership with NextEra Energy

Comstock is exploring a strategic partnership with NextEra Energy to develop gas-fired power generation assets. This collaboration aims to serve potential data center customers near Western Haynesville, highlighting the company’s innovative approach to leveraging its resources.

Production Decline

Despite the financial gains, Comstock faced a production decline, averaging 1.23 Bcfe per day in the second quarter, which is 14% lower than the same period in 2024. This decline was attributed to a reduced rig count and deferred completion activity.

Drilling Cost Increase in Western Haynesville

The company experienced a 36% increase in drilling costs in Western Haynesville during the second quarter. This rise was due to shorter laterals and operational challenges, presenting a significant operational hurdle.

Reduced 2025 Western Haynesville TILs

Comstock adjusted its 2025 plans by reducing the number of wells turned in line (TILs) in Western Haynesville from 17 to 13. This decision was made due to delays and necessary operational adjustments.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Comstock Resources remains focused on operational efficiency and strategic growth. The company plans to divest certain noncore properties to accelerate deleveraging and maintain strong financial liquidity, with approximately $1.1 billion available. The collaboration with NextEra Energy is expected to explore natural gas power generation opportunities near Dallas, showcasing a commitment to innovation and strategic partnerships.

In conclusion, Comstock Resources’ earnings call reflected a balanced narrative of achievements and challenges. While the company demonstrated strong financial performance and strategic initiatives, operational hurdles such as production decline and increased drilling costs pose challenges. The forward-looking guidance emphasizes a commitment to efficiency and strategic growth, offering a cautiously optimistic outlook for investors.

