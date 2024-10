Computershare Limited (AU:CPU) has released an update.

Computershare Limited has announced the issuance of new unquoted equity securities, with a total of 501,901 ordinary shares fully paid being distributed on two separate dates in September and October 2024. This move is aimed at expanding the company’s financial capabilities and may interest investors looking for new opportunities in the stock market.

