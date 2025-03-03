Computershare Completes Acquisition of BNY Trust Company of Canada

Computershare Limited ( (AU:CPU) ) has issued an update.

Computershare Limited has successfully completed the acquisition of BNY Trust Company of Canada for US$63.4 million. This acquisition strengthens Computershare’s Corporate Trust business, expanding its client base and service capabilities in Canada, though it is not expected to significantly impact the company’s FY25 earnings.

Computershare Limited operates in the financial services industry, providing corporate trust, agency services, and other financial solutions. The company focuses on expanding its market presence by acquiring strategic businesses that enhance its core offerings.

